Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 311.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,476 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in McAfee were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in McAfee by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,257 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter worth $805,000. NWI Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter worth $12,277,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McAfee by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 467,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McAfee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

McAfee stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion and a PE ratio of 20.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

