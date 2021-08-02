Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 180,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,384,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,041,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,900,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,606,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -37.57. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUVB. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

