Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 73,577 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 448.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,577 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 395,866 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLCO. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $13.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

