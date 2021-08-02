Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,623.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,633.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,490.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, cut their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,544.84.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.