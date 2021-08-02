Cumberland Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,230 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50,449 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 231,080 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 580,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 93,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,703. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

