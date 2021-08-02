Cummins (CMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Cummins to post earnings of $4.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CMI opened at $232.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.53. Cummins has a 52-week low of $189.93 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.39.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

