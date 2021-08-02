CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 75.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,974,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 394,838 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,833,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CURI. Roth Capital cut their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

CURI stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $651.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.36.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

CuriosityStream Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

