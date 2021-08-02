CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Update

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the June 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 465,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CVB Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CVB Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after acquiring an additional 49,717 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,102. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86. CVB Financial has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.52.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

