CVCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,071.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.72 million and $50,071.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 65% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00003615 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00045983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00102724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00138629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,548.91 or 0.99930776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.34 or 0.00842264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

