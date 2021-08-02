CVRx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CVRX) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 9th

CVRx’s (NASDAQ:CVRX) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. CVRx had issued 7,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $126,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During CVRx’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CVRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. CVRx has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVRx stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 260,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,288,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.35% of CVRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.