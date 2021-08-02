CyberMiles (CMT) Market Cap Hits $7.76 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $7.76 million and $993,023.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00054476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00355650 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,720.81 or 1.00037457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00030936 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00069113 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.