CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

CyberOptics stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 121,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,360. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $48.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $344.00 million, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CyberOptics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CyberOptics by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CyberOptics by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

