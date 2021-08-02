Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Aegis initiated coverage on Cybin in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cybin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cybin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of CLXPF opened at $3.05 on Friday. Cybin has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $453.22 million and a P/E ratio of -12.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.09.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

