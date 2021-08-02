CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. CyrusOne reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

CONE traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.94. 16,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,798.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

