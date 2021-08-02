CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,803.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 15.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 705,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,452,000 after buying an additional 92,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CyrusOne by 2.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 5.1% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 50,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 21.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

