Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Insider Sells $77,616.72 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $77,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Cragg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37.

CYTK traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.77. 1,587,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,253. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYTK. Barclays increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

