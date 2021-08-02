D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,213 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after buying an additional 1,418,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after buying an additional 590,706 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after buying an additional 414,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 157,538 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDT shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

