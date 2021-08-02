D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,709 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.51.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $147.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

