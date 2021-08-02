D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 1,107.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PetMed Express by 3,465.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PetMed Express in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PetMed Express by 23.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

PETS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

