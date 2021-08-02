D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,814 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mistras Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 378,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $309.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. Equities analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,212.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

