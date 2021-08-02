D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 26,869 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 29.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,869 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF opened at $43.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

