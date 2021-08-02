D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,459 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.25% of NextGen Healthcare worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 41,397 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 63.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

