DA Davidson Raises EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Price Target to $125.00

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of EME stock opened at $121.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.17. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,272,000 after acquiring an additional 678,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 376,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after buying an additional 161,300 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $17,806,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after buying an additional 103,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

