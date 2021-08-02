Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS DWAHY traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.63. 19,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,134. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $34.48.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

