Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS DWAHY traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.63. 19,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,134. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $34.48.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

