Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $26.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.43.

DAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. 7,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,592. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.51. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dana will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dana by 400.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dana by 916.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Dana by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.