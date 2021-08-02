DAOBet (BET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 61.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $10,921.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 968.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,636.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $563.90 or 0.01422694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.90 or 0.00373147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00150726 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000183 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

