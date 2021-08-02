DAOBet Market Cap Achieves $3.38 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 61.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 968.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $10,921.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,636.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.90 or 0.01422694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.90 or 0.00373147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00150726 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000183 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About DAOBet

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.