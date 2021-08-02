Daseke (DSKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Daseke has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.70 million. On average, analysts expect Daseke to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Daseke alerts:

Daseke stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92. Daseke has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $450.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.13.

DSKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.