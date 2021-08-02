Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUAVF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Dassault Aviation stock traded down $17.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,205.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,210.18. Dassault Aviation has a 12 month low of $830.17 and a 12 month high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

