Davis Rea LTD. Has $439,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $455.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

