Davis Rea LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 4.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after acquiring an additional 910,856 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $565,086,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $53.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.64.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

