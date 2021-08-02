Davis Rea LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 1.6% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.51. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.87%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

