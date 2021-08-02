DECENT (DCT) Price Tops $0.0060

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. DECENT has a market cap of $310,020.46 and approximately $11.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DECENT has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033253 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.86 or 0.00258438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00016549 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About DECENT

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

Buying and Selling DECENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

