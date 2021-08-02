Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

