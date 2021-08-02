DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Trading 25.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00046811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00103116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00138962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,783.84 or 1.00180881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.10 or 0.00841320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

