Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Short Interest Update

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,290,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 19,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on DNN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Denison Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

DNN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. 45,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,848,088. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

