Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.98 Million

Analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will post $97.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.95 million and the lowest is $91.60 million. Denny’s posted sales of $40.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $390.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.30 million to $408.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $435.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.30 million to $457.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

DENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Denny’s stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.03. 382,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,185. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $899.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.78. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

