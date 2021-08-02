DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $4,307,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 259.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 257,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $7,150,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

