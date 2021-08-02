DePay Price Hits $1.59 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. DePay has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $43,983.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DePay has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00003996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00103425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00139313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,767.24 or 1.00059101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.96 or 0.00842809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,506 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

