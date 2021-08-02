Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $108.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,166 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $91,122,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,766,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

