Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,770

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STJ. HSBC downgraded St. James’s Place to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,405.86 ($18.37).

LON:STJ traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,617 ($21.13). The stock had a trading volume of 422,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,810. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,479.54. The stock has a market cap of £8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.71. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,629.50 ($21.29). The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.55 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft purchased 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £8,991.57 ($11,747.54).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

