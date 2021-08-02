Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Down 14.5% in July

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $67.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.60. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DPSGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

