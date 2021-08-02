Devery (EVE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,152.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Devery has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Devery has a total market capitalization of $263,250.46 and approximately $6,152.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00057087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.87 or 0.00808871 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00091529 BTC.

About Devery

EVE is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

