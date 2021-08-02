dHedge DAO Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $12.32 million and $2.98 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00060714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.00809490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00095191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00040618 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,133,946 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

