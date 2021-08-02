Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Down 26.7% in July

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 34,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.54. 93 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,297. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.34. The company has a market capitalization of $563.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $112.71 and a 52 week high of $179.35.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.