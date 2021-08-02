DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRH. Barclays raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.94. 10,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,015. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

