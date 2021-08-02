Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 231.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 969,985 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 79.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 545.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 141,384 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.41. 13,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

