DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at $1,405,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 51.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,406,000 after purchasing an additional 882,112 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $1,373,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCN stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.65. 164,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,958. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

