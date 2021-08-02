Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to announce earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. Dillard’s posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 762.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year earnings of $15.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.36 to $15.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $183.27 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $193.00. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.98%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,317,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dillard’s (DDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.