Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 125,823 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 576.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $581,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 120.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

TMDX opened at $28.52 on Monday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.84 million, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 11.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $180,835.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,066. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.